UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Receives $90Mln In Exchange For Ukraine Aid - Former Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine Aid - Former Defense Minister

Bratislava has received over 82 million euros ($90 million) in EU funding in exchange for providing aid to Kiev, former Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Monday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Bratislava has received over 82 million Euros ($90 million) in EU funding in exchange for providing aid to Kiev, former Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Monday.

"Today, Slovakia has on its account 82.1 million euros for assistance to Ukraine. They will be used to purchase modern equipment for the Slovak armed forces. For the equipment provided to Ukraine, we either received new equipment from the allies or the assistance was compensated from the so-called European World Fund," Nad said on social media, responding to criticism voiced on the matter by the opposition.

On May 18, the leader of the opposition Direction � Slovak Social Democracy party and former Prime Minister Robert Fico urged the newly appointed Defense Minister Martin Sklenar to reveal the amount of aid Bratislava has sent to Kiev and the state of Slovak defense capabilities.

In April 2022, Slovakia provided Ukraine with an S-300 air defense system. This April, Bratislava also transferred 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, as promised by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. In March, Fico claimed that Heger's promise to send the jets to Ukraine was unconstitutional and demanded a thorough investigation. The ex-prime minister also filed a lawsuit against members of the government who approved the jets' transfer for abuse of power, violation of duties in managing foreign property and sabotage.

Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warne that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange Ukraine Russia Democracy Social Media Bratislava Kiev Slovakia March April May All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, M ..

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Po ..

Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

46 seconds ago
 flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to tr ..

Flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to travel across its network this s ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Source Calls US Embassy i ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Calls US Embassy in Khartoum Responsible for Sud ..

50 seconds ago
 Serbia Greenlights Gas Trading Venture With Hungar ..

Serbia Greenlights Gas Trading Venture With Hungary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.