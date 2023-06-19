Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine Aid - Former Defense Minister

Bratislava has received over 82 million euros ($90 million) in EU funding in exchange for providing aid to Kiev, former Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Monday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Bratislava has received over 82 million Euros ($90 million) in EU funding in exchange for providing aid to Kiev, former Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Monday.

"Today, Slovakia has on its account 82.1 million euros for assistance to Ukraine. They will be used to purchase modern equipment for the Slovak armed forces. For the equipment provided to Ukraine, we either received new equipment from the allies or the assistance was compensated from the so-called European World Fund," Nad said on social media, responding to criticism voiced on the matter by the opposition.

On May 18, the leader of the opposition Direction � Slovak Social Democracy party and former Prime Minister Robert Fico urged the newly appointed Defense Minister Martin Sklenar to reveal the amount of aid Bratislava has sent to Kiev and the state of Slovak defense capabilities.

In April 2022, Slovakia provided Ukraine with an S-300 air defense system. This April, Bratislava also transferred 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, as promised by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. In March, Fico claimed that Heger's promise to send the jets to Ukraine was unconstitutional and demanded a thorough investigation. The ex-prime minister also filed a lawsuit against members of the government who approved the jets' transfer for abuse of power, violation of duties in managing foreign property and sabotage.

Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warne that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.