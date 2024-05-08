Open Menu

Slovakia Records 1,100 Bomb Threats In A Day, Launches Terror Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Slovakia records 1,100 bomb threats in a day, launches terror probe

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Slovak schools and institutions including banks received over 1,100 bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting evacuations across the country, the police said, announcing they had launched a terror probe.

"The act is being investigated as a particularly serious crime of terrorist attack," said Rastislav Polakovic, the deputy chief of police.

"Emails started arriving at schools on Tuesday from five or six in the morning," Polakovic said, adding that almost 1,000 of the bomb threats were directed at schools and more than 100 of them were received by banks.

"The police are working at full speed, checking security at schools and working to identify the perpetrator," the police wrote on their official Facebook page.

