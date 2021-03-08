UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Records Highest Number Of COVID Hospitalizations Since Outbreak - Health Ministry

Mon 08th March 2021

A total of 4,056 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals in Slovakia, marking the highest number of hospitalizations in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday

"The largest number of hospitalized people during the pandemic is currently registered in the republic � 4,056 people, of which 361 are in intensive care units, and 379 are on artificial lung ventilation," the ministry said in a statement.

The country, which is among the worst hit by the pandemic in the region, has been under a state of health emergency since October 2020. Last week, the authorities updated the list of COVID-19 restrictions, adding a curfew from 8 p.

m. to 1 a.m (7:00 to 00:00 GMT), and the mandatory wearing of respirators in public places later this month.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of coronavirus-related fatalities has increased by 85 to 7,921.

In December, the government kicked off a mass vaccination campaign, using vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, but later encountered delays and other issues with the shipments of the vaccines. On Sunday, France sent 15,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses to Slovakia as a gift. Paris has also made efforts to persuade the EU to allocate 100,000 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to Bratislava.

To date, Slovakia has vaccinated some 345,500 people with the first dose and administered second jabs to 179,400 people.

