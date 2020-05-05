UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Recoveries in Past 24 Hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in Slovakia has risen by eight to 1,421 over the past day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that 98 recoveries and zero deaths were recorded in the given period

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Slovakia has risen by eight to 1,421 over the past day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that 98 recoveries and zero deaths were recorded in the given period.

"On Monday, 2,060 tests for the coronavirus were conducted in the country, having detected eight new patients, while 98 people have recovered and there were no deaths reported.

A total of 159 patients are currently in hospitals, seven of them are in serious condition, and 655 people are receiving treatment at home. The total number of those infected since March 1 is 1,421, 741 have recovered and 25 people have died. In total, there were 99,800 tests conducted," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday that the process of lifting coronvirus-related restrictions would be expedited due to an improving epidemiological situation in the country.

