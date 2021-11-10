Slovakia Registers New Record High of Daily COVID-19 Cases - Ministry of Health

Over the past day, 7,055 new patients with coronavirus were recorded in Slovakia, which is the largest daily number since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Over the past day, 7,055 new patients with coronavirus were recorded in Slovakia, which is the largest daily number since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, 7,055 new patients with coronavirus were registered in the republic; this is the highest daily rate for the entire pandemic. About 70% of new patients were not vaccinated.

In addition, over the past day, 53 people have died; in total, during the pandemic, 13,367 people died in the country. 2,478 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, of which 438 are in serious condition," the ministry stated.

The largest number of new patients was recorded in the western Zilina region, as well as in the Presov and Kosice regions in the east of the country. Later in the day, the government will discuss the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in the most affected regions.