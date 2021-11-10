UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Registers New Record High Of Daily COVID-19 Cases - Ministry Of Health

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

Slovakia Registers New Record High of Daily COVID-19 Cases - Ministry of Health

Over the past day, 7,055 new patients with coronavirus were recorded in Slovakia, which is the largest daily number since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Over the past day, 7,055 new patients with coronavirus were recorded in Slovakia, which is the largest daily number since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, 7,055 new patients with coronavirus were registered in the republic; this is the highest daily rate for the entire pandemic. About 70% of new patients were not vaccinated.

In addition, over the past day, 53 people have died; in total, during the pandemic, 13,367 people died in the country. 2,478 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, of which 438 are in serious condition," the ministry stated.

The largest number of new patients was recorded in the western Zilina region, as well as in the Presov and Kosice regions in the east of the country. Later in the day, the government will discuss the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in the most affected regions.

Related Topics

Died Zilina Kosice Presov Slovakia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

22 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals official event schedule

7 minutes ago
 China Firmly Opposes Interference in Its Judicial ..

China Firmly Opposes Interference in Its Judicial Sovereignty - Foreign Ministry

23 seconds ago
 37,774 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

37,774 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

24 seconds ago
 Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belar ..

Poland sees migrant surge at border, accuses Belarus of 'state terrorism'

3 minutes ago
 Belarus migrant 'tactic' splits EU on border fence ..

Belarus migrant 'tactic' splits EU on border fence funding

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.