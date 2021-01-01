Slovakia Registers Record 6,315 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Slovakia has registered 6,315 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said.

"On Wednesday, Slovakia saw an almost 100-percent increase in the number of new coronavirus cases that stood at 6,315, which is 3,274 more than on Tuesday. The total number of currently ill people amounts to 51,434, with 2,945 of them being hospitalized, including 416 in critical condition," the ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Slovakia has exceeded 179,500 with some 125,900 recoveries and 2,138 fatalities. On Wednesday, the national government extended the coronavirus emergency situation regime for another 40 days, until February 8 inclusive.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.81 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.