Slovakia Registers Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Slovakia has seen the largest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases, 226, for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Slovakia has seen the largest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases, 226, for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the number of new infections stood at 137.

"In the last 24 hours, Slovakia has added 226 new coronavirus patients," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the number of current patients is 1,692, 95 of which are hospitalized.

The new cases include 122 men and 104 women, aged 1-81.

Slovakia has confirmed a total of 4,526 cases, including 37 fatalities.

The country's government is currently considering quarantine measures for people arriving from neighboring countries in order to stem the recent spike.