Slovakia Reports Just 3 Positive COVID-19 Tests Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Slovakia over the past 24 hours as the outbreak continues to slow after lockdown measures were eased this past week, the country's Ministry of Health said Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Slovakia over the past 24 hours as the outbreak continues to slow after lockdown measures were eased this past week, the country's Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

"Over the past day in Slovakia, 1,767 people have been tested, of which three tested positive. In total, 1,384 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Slovakia," the ministry said in a press release.

A further two deaths were confirmed by health authorities in the European country, raising the overall death toll to 20.

In total, 423 people have recovered after contracting the disease and 175 individuals remain in hospital.

On Monday, the ministry announced that just two new positive tests were reported, down from the six new cases announced a day before.

The Slovak government eased the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures on Wednesday. Small- and medium-sized shops were allowed to reopen and citizens are now allowed to exercise at outdoor sports grounds, although all locker room facilities remain closed.