UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Reports Just 3 Positive COVID-19 Tests Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 09:51 PM

Slovakia Reports Just 3 Positive COVID-19 Tests Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Slovakia over the past 24 hours as the outbreak continues to slow after lockdown measures were eased this past week, the country's Ministry of Health said Tuesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Only three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Slovakia over the past 24 hours as the outbreak continues to slow after lockdown measures were eased this past week, the country's Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

"Over the past day in Slovakia, 1,767 people have been tested, of which three tested positive. In total, 1,384 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Slovakia," the ministry said in a press release.

A further two deaths were confirmed by health authorities in the European country, raising the overall death toll to 20.

In total, 423 people have recovered after contracting the disease and 175 individuals remain in hospital.

On Monday, the ministry announced that just two new positive tests were reported, down from the six new cases announced a day before.

The Slovak government eased the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures on Wednesday. Small- and medium-sized shops were allowed to reopen and citizens are now allowed to exercise at outdoor sports grounds, although all locker room facilities remain closed.

Related Topics

Sports Slovakia All From Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 economic impact similar to BP Oil spill i ..

22 minutes ago

Balochistan initiates Qarz e Hassna Programme for ..

4 minutes ago

500 tonnes of ghee, oil recovered from godown

4 minutes ago

Russia Has One of World's Lowest COVID-19 Mortalit ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi urges traders to pl ..

5 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.