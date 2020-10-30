UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Reports Record Daily Increase Of Over 3,300 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Slovakia Reports Record Daily Increase of Over 3,300 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Health authorities in Slovakia have confirmed 3,363 new coronavirus cases over the past day, which marks an all-time record for this Eastern European country, as reported by the Slovak Ministry of Health on Friday.

"There are 42,371 infected people in Slovakia at the moment, of whom 1,237 are in hospitals, including 205 in serious condition," the ministry said.

Slovakia's cumulative toll has now exceeded 55,000 cases. The death toll has reached 212, including 12 people who died over the past day. Recoveries account for over 12,500 cases.

On October 1, the Slovak authorities declared a 45-day state of emergency in light of the worsening epidemiological situation.

