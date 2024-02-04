Open Menu

Slovakia Rout Serbia In Djokovic Absence To Make Davis Cup Finals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Serbia, without Novak Djokovic, proved no match for Slovakia who surged into the group stage of the Davis Cup finals for the first time, with Germany and Finland among four other countries qualifying on Saturday.

Slovak doubles duo Lukas Klein and Igor Zelenay clinched the decisive point with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 win over Nikola Caci and Miomir Kecmanovic to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the tie.

Lukas Pokorny made it 4-0 after Laslo Djere retired while trailing in the first set of the reverse singles on indoor clay at Kraljevo.

"Too many years we didn't qualify but finally we made it," said Zelenay.

Alex Molcan, who won Friday's second singles, added: "We knew it was going to be tough against Serbians in their home nation. I'm happy we were able to win two matches today."

Zelenay and Klein had recovered from a break in the first set, digging deep with 31 winners to see off 2010 champions Serbia.

On Friday, Klein got Slovakia off the mark with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 win over Kecmanovic, with Molcan rallying past Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

In Hungary, three-time winners Germany -- missing Alexander Zverev due to illness -- clinched the first two of Saturday's matches for an eventual 3-2 victory.

Doubles pairing Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz's 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over Fabian Marozsan and Mate Valkusz pulled the Germans ahead.

Jan-Lennard Struff sealed their ticket with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Valkusz to advance to September's group stage featuring 16 teams. Zsombor Piros won a dead fifth rubber against Krawietz.

Finland cruised to a 3-1 win over Portugal, while Brazil qualified for a first finals appearance as Thiago Monteiro defeated Elias Ymer in three sets to cement a 3-1 victory of their own.

