Slovakia Says EU Can Create Mechanism to Help Ukraine Buy Its Own Wheat

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Slovakia has proposed launching a mechanism within the European Union that could help Ukraine buy its own wheat in order to curb the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain to EU market, Slovak Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlсan said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Slovak Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that Vlсan would discuss Ukrainian grain imports with his counterparts from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania. The uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine has triggered protests by farmers in those countries.

"I am glad that these countries supported the initiative of Slovakia to create a single European instrument, with the help of which Ukrainian wheat could be bought directly by the government of Ukraine," Vlсan told reporters after the negotiations.

He added that this issue could also be resolved within the framework of the World food Programme.

In addition, Poland and Hungary have suggested introducing temporary quotas for the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European market, Vlсan said, adding that both of these initiatives will be discussed at the next meeting of EU agriculture ministers.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. At the same time, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, during which he pointed out that steps needed to be taken to prevent cheap Ukrainian grain from flooding European countries, damaging their domestic production.