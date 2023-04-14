UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Says EU Can Create Mechanism To Help Ukraine Buy Its Own Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Slovakia Says EU Can Create Mechanism to Help Ukraine Buy Its Own Wheat

Slovakia has proposed launching a mechanism within the European Union that could help Ukraine buy its own wheat in order to curb the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain to EU market, Slovak Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlсan said on Friday

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Slovakia has proposed launching a mechanism within the European Union that could help Ukraine buy its own wheat in order to curb the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain to EU market, Slovak Agriculture Minister Samuel Vlсan said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Slovak Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that Vlсan would discuss Ukrainian grain imports with his counterparts from Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania. The uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine has triggered protests by farmers in those countries.

"I am glad that these countries supported the initiative of Slovakia to create a single European instrument, with the help of which Ukrainian wheat could be bought directly by the government of Ukraine," Vlсan told reporters after the negotiations.

He added that this issue could also be resolved within the framework of the World food Programme.

In addition, Poland and Hungary have suggested introducing temporary quotas for the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European market, Vlсan said, adding that both of these initiatives will be discussed at the next meeting of EU agriculture ministers.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. At the same time, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, during which he pointed out that steps needed to be taken to prevent cheap Ukrainian grain from flooding European countries, damaging their domestic production.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Import Ukraine Agriculture European Union Buy Same Kiev Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Hungary March Market From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

NA passes resolution to utilize dam fund amount fo ..

NA passes resolution to utilize dam fund amount for flood affectees

13 minutes ago
 Weakening global response encouraging Israeli, Ind ..

Weakening global response encouraging Israeli, Indian aggression: experts

13 minutes ago
 US Charging Sinaloa Cartel Leadership, Others With ..

US Charging Sinaloa Cartel Leadership, Others With Fentanyl Trafficking - Justic ..

13 minutes ago
 Centre of excellence status for GCMS

Centre of excellence status for GCMS

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating operatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating operations of autonomous vehicles in D ..

30 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman named among TIME's 100 most influent ..

Sherry Rehman named among TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.