UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Says Vaccination Registration Website Came Under DDоS Attack

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

Slovakia Says Vaccination Registration Website Came Under DDоS Attack

Slovakia's website to register for coronavirus vaccination has come under a hacker attack, the National Centre for Health Information (NCZI) said on Tuesda

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Slovakia's website to register for coronavirus vaccination has come under a hacker attack, the National Centre for Health Information (NCZI) said on Tuesday.

"An apparent DDoS attack on the coronavirus vaccination reservation system lasted for about an hour on Monday evening, resulting in it functioning with errors and data being transmitted incorrectly," NCZI spokeswoman Veronika Bauch said, without providing further details.

Slovakia launched coronavirus vaccination in late December. On March 1, the country approved the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, without waiting for an EU authorization.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Slovakia March December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People like Nawaz Sharif, Zardari steel public mon ..

19 minutes ago

Scientists identify 5.7-cm-long stegosaur track in ..

1 minute ago

Security forces search Myanmar protest district ro ..

1 minute ago

Preparation of Under-21 Games Player Database begi ..

1 minute ago

PITB hands over e-Transfer & Posting Module to Fed ..

25 minutes ago

Kremlin Stresses Russian Officials Are Not Forced ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.