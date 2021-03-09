Slovakia Says Vaccination Registration Website Came Under DDоS Attack

Slovakia's website to register for coronavirus vaccination has come under a hacker attack, the National Centre for Health Information (NCZI) said on Tuesda

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Slovakia's website to register for coronavirus vaccination has come under a hacker attack, the National Centre for Health Information (NCZI) said on Tuesday.

"An apparent DDoS attack on the coronavirus vaccination reservation system lasted for about an hour on Monday evening, resulting in it functioning with errors and data being transmitted incorrectly," NCZI spokeswoman Veronika Bauch said, without providing further details.

Slovakia launched coronavirus vaccination in late December. On March 1, the country approved the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, without waiting for an EU authorization.