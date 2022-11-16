UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Scales Up Air Defense After Deadly Strike On Poland

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Slovakia Scales Up Air Defense After Deadly Strike on Poland

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Wednesday that national air defenses had been scaled up to an unprecedented level in the wake of the deadly missile blast that hit Poland overnight.

"National and international systems are at the ready. Slovakia's air defenses have been scaled to the highest level on record," Heger was quoted by news website Teraz as saying at a briefing.

Slovakia shares its eastern border with conflict-torn Ukraine, which NATO believes fired off a missile on Tuesday that crashed in Polish farmlands, killing two men and flattening a grain dryer.

The alliance's chief, Jens Stoltenberg said after an emergency meeting with NATO ambassadors in Brussels that preliminary results of an investigation into the origin of the missile showed that the explosion was likely caused by the Ukrainian air defense.

Stoltenberg also said the strike did not seem to be intentional after concerns were raised that it could trigger NATO's collective defense clause.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the hit after Polish media reported a suspected missile landing, but China and several Western leaders called for caution. Russia denied targeting the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia China Brussels Alliance Poland Slovakia Border Media

Recent Stories

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another ..

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab nominated for another Grammy Award

3 minutes ago
 Bangladesh U19 win first T20

Bangladesh U19 win first T20

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, ..

Imran Khan decides to sue Geo, Shahzaib Khanzada, Zahoor

31 minutes ago
 PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.