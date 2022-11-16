Slovakia Scales Up Air Defense After Deadly Strike on Poland

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Wednesday that national air defenses had been scaled up to an unprecedented level in the wake of the deadly missile blast that hit Poland overnight.

"National and international systems are at the ready. Slovakia's air defenses have been scaled to the highest level on record," Heger was quoted by news website Teraz as saying at a briefing.

Slovakia shares its eastern border with conflict-torn Ukraine, which NATO believes fired off a missile on Tuesday that crashed in Polish farmlands, killing two men and flattening a grain dryer.

The alliance's chief, Jens Stoltenberg said after an emergency meeting with NATO ambassadors in Brussels that preliminary results of an investigation into the origin of the missile showed that the explosion was likely caused by the Ukrainian air defense.

Stoltenberg also said the strike did not seem to be intentional after concerns were raised that it could trigger NATO's collective defense clause.

Ukraine blamed Russia for the hit after Polish media reported a suspected missile landing, but China and several Western leaders called for caution. Russia denied targeting the Polish-Ukrainian border.