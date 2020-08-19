UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Seeks Better Data On People Coming From Countries With COVID-19 Outbreaks

Wed 19th August 2020

Slovakia Seeks Better Data on People Coming From Countries With COVID-19 Outbreaks

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020)  Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic on Wednesday said that it would be vital to have precise information on people returning to Slovakia from countries with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Earlier in the day, the number of coronavirus disease cases in the country increased by 100.

"We would give everything right now for an opportunity to learn about those who have returned from unsafe countries and ignores the duty to get registered with the public health department," the prime minister said on Facebook, reflecting on the recent spike.

Slovakia has confirmed a total of 3,022 cases, including 33 fatalities.

More Stories From World

