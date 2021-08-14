UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Sends $44,000 Worth Of Aid To Help Lithuania Equip Camps For Illegal Migrants

Slovakia sent 4 tonnes of humanitarian aid valued at some $44,700 to Lithuania on Saturday morning to help the Baltic country equip camps for migrants coming from neighboring Belarus, the foreign ministry said

The first such batch was delivered on August 2.

"Earlier Lithuania addressed the EU countries asking for a material help for receiving illegal migrants crossing the border with Belarus. On Saturday, the second shipment to Lithuania was sent from Slovakia, scaling 4 tonnes and worth about 38,000 Euros [$44,737]. It includes tents, sleeping bags, folding beds with mattresses, folding tables and chairs, rugs, and lighting devices," the ministry said in a statement.

The total value of the two freights was estimated by the foreign ministry at 123,000 euros ($144,808). The EU covered 75% of the transportation cost.

"This humanitarian freight is sent as a sign of solidarity of Slovakia and Lithuania for providing camps for illegal migrants while their requests for asylum in the EU are being considered," the ministry said.

In the last few months, Lithuania faced a record number of illegal crossings on the border with Belarus. In July, a total of 1,416 migrants entered the Baltic country being the EU member, according to the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service. Minsk says it is no longer capable of deterring migrants from the EU border due to the impact of sanctions.

