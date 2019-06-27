Slovakia Signs Declaration Confirming Intention to Join NATO, EU - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko and Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini signed a declaration reaffirming their country's intention to become a member of the European Union and NATO, local media reported on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko and Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini signed a declaration reaffirming their country's intention to become a member of the European Union and NATO , local media reported on Thursday.

According to the Slovak Spectator newspaper, the first declaration of this kind was signed in October 2017 by then-President Andrej Kiska, Danko and then-Prime Minister Robert Fico.

"We consider it very important and absolutely inevitable for Slovakia to have a unified policy in foreign affairs so that any doubts regarding the direction of our foreign policy and its priorities are set aside. It is in the interest of Slovakia that we speak one language that everyone understands both at home and abroad," Caputova said in a speech, which was broadcast by several local channels.

Danko, in turn, noted that even though his country was looking for a closer relationship with the West, it still had to maintain dialogue with its partners from other regions.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini pointed out that it was necessary for lawmakers to constantly draw the people's attention to their country's political course, especially in the face of growing populism and extremism that came hand in hand with disinformation campaigns targeting the foundations of democratic society.

On Tuesday, just 10 days after her inauguration as president, Caputova paid a visit to the NATO headquarters to meet with the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, and confirm her country's intention to join the alliance.