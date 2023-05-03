Slovakia Softens Ban on Ukrainian Agricultural Import - Reports

UrduPoint.com

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Slovakia softens ban on import of certain Ukrainian agricultural products in order to align it with the requirements of the European Commission (EC), Slovak newspaper Dennik N reported on Wednesday.

The Slovak government agreed on Wednesday to bring its demands in line with the EC proposals and narrow the ban on Ukraine's agricultural import. Now, the ban on import of vegetables and fruits has been lifted, and the restrictions will remain effective for wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower, the newspaper said referring to a decision made by the Slovak government.

According to the report, Slovakia can now have access to the EU's reimbursements allocated for the farmers harmed by the Ukrainian grain import.

In late March, the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

Large amounts of surplus grain has pushed prices down in Poland and Hungary, prompting them to ban the import on April 15 until June 30. Slovakia followed suit on April 17 due to the presence of banned pesticides in wheat shipments, and Bulgaria imposed the ban on April 19.

On April 28, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia agreed with the European Commission's proposition to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian import of grains and crops. In turn, the commission pledged to provide 100 million Euros ($109 million) of financial aid for these countries' farmers.

