Slovakia Split Over Ukraine In Presidential Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Slovakia will hold a presidential election this month that could either temper or harden the NATO and EU member's views on Ukraine, whose sovereignty it has questioned.

Pollsters suggest the March 23 ballot will result in a showdown between an ally of the Russia-friendly prime minister and a liberal diplomat.

The frontrunners among the 11 contenders are Peter Pellegrini, a former prime minister and current speaker of parliament, and ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok.

Pellegrini won the backing of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has refused to provide military aid to Ukraine, questioned its sovereignty and called for peace with Russia.

Korcok is staunchly pro-Ukraine and holds similar views to outgoing President Zuzana Caputova, a vocal government critic who chose not to run for a second term.

"In the event of Pellegrini's victory, we may expect a further deepening of the current government position and current narratives," said Michal Mislovic, a political analyst at the Median polling agency.

"If Korcok wins, we can at least expect that he will be a counterweight to the government and parliament in this regard," Mislovic told AFP.

