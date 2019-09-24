Slovakia is supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative aimed at developing infrastructure across Asia, Europe and Africa, Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, Andrej Danko, said on Tuesday

"Slovakia is supporting the infrastructure development projects within the Belt and Road Initiative," Danko said, addressing the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

In 2013, China came up with its Belt and Road initiative aimed at improving existing trade routes and creating new ones, along with transport and economic corridors connecting more than 60 countries of Central Asia, Europe and Africa.

The project covers two strategic areas, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road, and envisages the creation of a so-called trade corridor between the East and the West with preferential trading arrangements.

China held the first international conference on the initiative in 2017.