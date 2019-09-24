UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Supports China's Belt And Road Initiative - Parliament's Speaker

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:39 PM

Slovakia Supports China's Belt and Road Initiative - Parliament's Speaker

Slovakia is supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative aimed at developing infrastructure across Asia, Europe and Africa, Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, Andrej Danko, said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Slovakia is supporting China's Belt and Road Initiative aimed at developing infrastructure across Asia, Europe and Africa, Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, Andrej Danko, said on Tuesday.

"Slovakia is supporting the infrastructure development projects within the Belt and Road Initiative," Danko said, addressing the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

In 2013, China came up with its Belt and Road initiative aimed at improving existing trade routes and creating new ones, along with transport and economic corridors connecting more than 60 countries of Central Asia, Europe and Africa.

The project covers two strategic areas, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road, and envisages the creation of a so-called trade corridor between the East and the West with preferential trading arrangements.

China held the first international conference on the initiative in 2017.

Related Topics

Africa Europe China Parliament Road Slovakia September 2017 Asia Silk Road

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

5 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

5 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

5 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

6 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.