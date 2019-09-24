Slovakia Supports Idea of Creating Single List of Terrorist Groups - Parliament Speaker

Slovakia supports the idea of creating a single list of terrorist organizations, as terrorism remains a major threat to the national security of all countries, Andrej Danko, the speaker of the Slovak National Council, the unicameral country's parliament, said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Slovakia supports the idea of creating a single list of terrorist organizations, as terrorism remains a major threat to the national security of all countries, Andrej Danko, the speaker of the Slovak National Council, the unicameral country's parliament, said Tuesday.

"The United Nations must once again become a pillar of security. Terrorism is among the major security threats. I support the idea of creating a single list of terrorist organizations," Danko said at the fourth Conference of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the lower house of Russian parliament, previously said in a speech at the same conference that it was necessary to develop model acts to combat terrorism and drug trafficking.

According to Volodin, the fight against terrorism cannot be effective when terrorist groups, banned in some countries, can freely operate in other states. The lawmaker said that there should be laws that allow for the creation of a single list of terrorist organizations.