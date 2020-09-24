UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Supports Process Of EU-Ukraine Integration - President Caputova

Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:21 PM

Slovakia supports the integration process between Ukraine and the European Union, and Bratislava is interested in preserving peace in Ukraine and its territorial integrity, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said on Thursday after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"Slovakia supports Ukraine in the issue of preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in its integration process with the European Union. We are interested in peace in Ukraine. Our countries are actively cooperating in the economic sphere, as it was confirmed by two agreements signed today," Caputova said at a televised press conference.

The president of Slovakia highlighted quite a long period of the ceasefire in Donbas and also pointed out the importance of the dialogue between Kiev and Moscow for resolving the situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, on his part, said the sides paid significant attention to the current situation in Donbas during the talks in Bratislava. He noted that the return of peace to the country is a priority for his political activity. Zelenskyy also noted the importance of reverse gas supplies from Slovakia to Ukraine.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian leader will have meetings with Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic and the speaker of the National Council (parliament) Boris Kollar.

