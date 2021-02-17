UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia Tightens Border Controls Amid Covid Uptick

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:08 PM

Slovakia tightens border controls amid Covid uptick

Citing the danger of new coronavirus strains spreading in Europe, Slovakia tightened border controls on Wednesday as it battles one of the highest coronavirus mortality rates in the world

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Citing the danger of new coronavirus strains spreading in Europe, Slovakia tightened border controls on Wednesday as it battles one of the highest coronavirus mortality rates in the world.

The health ministry said anyone crossing Slovakia's borders will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival and some less frequented border crossings will be closed altogether.

"The new regime on borders is intended to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus mutations," Health Minister Marek Krajci said earlier.

Slovakia on Monday had already begun closing some smaller border crossings with Poland to passengers and goods traffic.

There will be exceptions to the new regime for cross-border workers but a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours will still be required.

Slovakia has registered 23 Covid-related deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days -- the second highest level in the world after Portugal, according to an AFP tally.

Since the start of the pandemic, Slovakia has registered 111 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, putting it 16th in the world and 10th in Europe.

An EU member of 5.4 million people, Slovakia has borders with Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Ukraine.

The Czech Republic is also experiencing stricter border checks after Germany banned travel from there and from Austria's Tyrol region over a surge in coronavirus variants.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe Traffic Germany Austria Portugal Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary Border From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Three outlaws arrested in sargodha

50 seconds ago

Mirwaiz forum asks EU diplomats to felicitate Pak- ..

53 seconds ago

State land worth Rs 172 mln retrieved

54 seconds ago

Pfizer, BioNTech to Deliver Extra 200Mln Doses of ..

57 seconds ago

Emirates SkyCargo to work with UNICEF for COVID-19 ..

18 minutes ago

Ukraine Launches 'Big Prison Sale' With 1st Facili ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.