Slovakia to ban most foreign travellers over virus spread

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Slovakia on Thursday announced it would close its borders to all foreigners except Poles in order to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting Friday morning, "no foreign citizens will be allowed to enter Slovakia. At the border crossings with Poland, only Polish citizens will be allowed to enter the country," interior ministry spokesman Peter Lazarov told AFP.

Only citizens or those with a residence permit will be allowed to enter the country, while all Slovaks who return from abroad will have to remain in quarantine for two weeks.

The government also said it was closing schools for two weeks starting Monday and shutting down all international airports.

Starting 0600 GMT Friday, international bus and train transport will be put on hold and all bars, wellness centres, aqua parks will close for two weeks. Restaurants and cafes will remain open.