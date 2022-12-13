Slovakia to Buy 152 Infantry Fighting Vehicles for $1.37Bln From Sweden - BAE Systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Slovakia has concluded an agreement to buy 152 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) from Sweden for $37 billion, the company explained, BAE Systems announced.

"As part of a government-to-government agreement between Sweden and the Slovak Republic, the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic has signed a $1.37 billion (1.3 billion Euros) agreement for the delivery of 152 CV9035 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) from BAE Systems," BAE Systems said in a press release on Monday.

The CV90s will be produced and delivered in several configurations with the full cooperation of Slovak industry including ZTS - ŠPECIÁL as the main industry partner to BAE Systems, the release said.

"The Slovak Army will receive the newest iteration of the CV9035, known as the CV90MkIV, with the latest advanced capabilities and digital technology.

The vehicle combines improved battlefield speeds and handling with an upgraded electronic architecture to support future growth and meet the needs of the evolving battlefield," the release said.

The Slovak CV90s will be equipped with the new state-of-the-art D-series turret with a 35 mm gun. The turret provides CV9035 crews with improved protection and amplified combat efficiency through the latest generation of sensors, artificial intelligence and augmented reality software, increasing the vehicles' multi-domain capabilities on the battlefield, the release added.

The Slovak CV9035 will also be equipped with Elbit Systems' "Iron Fist" active protection system solution and an integrated, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' SPIKE-LR, an advanced anti-tank guided missile, according to the release.