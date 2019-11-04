UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia To Hold Election In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:43 PM

Slovakia to hold election in February

Slovakia will hold an election in February, the speaker of parliament said Monday, with opinion polls suggesting the governing Smer-SD party will win despite plummeting support since the murder of a journalist

Bratislava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Slovakia will hold an election in February, the speaker of parliament said Monday, with opinion polls suggesting the governing Smer-SD party will win despite plummeting support since the murder of a journalist.

The vote will take place on February 29, only days after the second anniversary of the killing of an investigative journalist, which triggered a political crisis and raised concerns about corruption in the EU member state.

Jan Kuciak, 27, had been investigating the business activities of entrepreneur Marian Kocner when he and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were gunned down at home in February 2018.

Prosecutors have charged five people over the killings, including Kocner who is accused of ordering the assassination.

Mass anti-government protests forced then premier Robert Fico to resign as the investigation highlighted links between Kocner and senior government officials Fico remains the leader of the leftwing populist Smer-SD and is a close ally of current Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, the party's deputy head.

Smer-SD is poised to win the election, according to the latest opinion polls that give it 22 percent of the vote.

According to an October survey by the Focus agency, a newly formed coalition of the centrist Progressive Slovakia and Spolu parties could gain 11 percent, followed by the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS) with about 10 percent.

The governing coalition -- made up of Smer-SD, LSNS and the Most-Hid Hungarian minority party -- currently controls just 73 seats in the 150-member parliament as several of its MPs left their parties after the double murder.

The February ballot will be the eighth since Slovakia, now a member of NATO and the eurozone, gained its independence in 1993.

Related Topics

Election Murder NATO Corruption Prime Minister Business Minority Parliament Vote Independence Slovakia February October 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, DBWC collaborate to direct Dubai ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish envoy stresses exploiting trade potential ..

2 minutes ago

Excise Intelligence seized 104 pistols, 11 rifles

2 minutes ago

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) cancels employ ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 1,037 road accide ..

2 minutes ago

Woman found dead in landslide after storm batters ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.