Slovakia to Introduce 2-Week Quarantine for Everyone Arriving in Country - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Slovakia will impose a two-week quarantine for everybody arriving in the country except those working in neighboring countries starting from February 15 over the spread of the South African stain of the coronavirus, Minister of Health Marek Krajci said.

"Over the spread of the South African strain of the coronavirus in neighboring countries, the government decided on Wednesday to impose a mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving in the country starting from February 15. The quarantine may be undergone both at home and in state facilities. The exception is made for the people working in neighboring countries, they are still allowed to cross the border with negative [COVID-19] tests," Krajci said on late Wednesday.

According to the minister, on the 8th day of the quarantine people will have an opportunity to make a PCR test and end the isolation in case of a negative result.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.22 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.35 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Slovakia has confirmed about 269,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than 5,500 fatalities.