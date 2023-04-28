UrduPoint.com

Slovakia To Keep In Touch With Ukraine On Grain Export - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Slovakia to Keep in Touch With Ukraine on Grain Export - President

Slovakia and Ukraine will improve communication on Ukrainian grain exports, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said Friday, after several EU nations limited the influx of cheap Ukrainian products to protect local farmers

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Slovakia and Ukraine will improve communication on Ukrainian grain exports, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said Friday, after several EU nations limited the influx of cheap Ukrainian products to protect local farmers.

"We discussed this with President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We agreed that our heads of government must communicate more closely to protect the interests of both countries," she told a news conference after a meeting with her Ukrainian and Czech counterparts in Kiev.

Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania demanded in March that the European Commission take measures to protect European farmers from unfair competition from duty-free Ukrainian food exports that ended up in the EU despite being intended for re-export.

Large amounts of surplus grain has pushed prices down in Poland and Hungary, prompting them to ban the import. Slovakia said it limited the inflow of Ukrainian foods due to the presence of banned pesticides in wheat shipments.

Related Topics

Exports Import Ukraine Kiev Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary March From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Defens ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering ..

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

11 minutes ago
 Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Informa ..

Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Information Security - Foreign Minist ..

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Ukrain ..

11 minutes ago
 'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton pr ..

'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton production target'

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.