Slovakia to Keep in Touch With Ukraine on Grain Export - President

Slovakia and Ukraine will improve communication on Ukrainian grain exports, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said Friday, after several EU nations limited the influx of cheap Ukrainian products to protect local farmers

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023)

"We discussed this with President (of Ukraine Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We agreed that our heads of government must communicate more closely to protect the interests of both countries," she told a news conference after a meeting with her Ukrainian and Czech counterparts in Kiev.

Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania demanded in March that the European Commission take measures to protect European farmers from unfair competition from duty-free Ukrainian food exports that ended up in the EU despite being intended for re-export.

Large amounts of surplus grain has pushed prices down in Poland and Hungary, prompting them to ban the import. Slovakia said it limited the inflow of Ukrainian foods due to the presence of banned pesticides in wheat shipments.