UrduPoint.com

Slovakia To Procure $2Bln Worth Of Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:28 PM

Slovakia to Procure $2Bln Worth of Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

The Slovak government has earmarked 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to procure 152 units of tracked vehicles and another 332 million euros for 76 units of 8x8 armored vehicles, State Secretary for defense Marian Majer said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Slovak government has earmarked 1.7 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) to procure 152 units of tracked vehicles and another 332 million euros for 76 units of 8x8 armored vehicles, State Secretary for defense Marian Majer said on Thursday.

"This project is very ambitious. The consultation process begins today. We are waiting for proposals from armored vehicle manufacturers until the end of this year, and from manufacturers of tracked vehicles until the end of January 2022," Majer told a televised briefing.

The ministry will choose the three best offers for each of the two projects and test the equipment in appropriate conditions, he said.

When considering offers, technical specification will be assigned 30% of importance, price 35%, logistics support 10%, and participation in production of Slovak military enterprises 25%, Majer said.

In addition to the defense ministry, consideration of the offers will involve the ministries of economy and finance, he said.

The new vehicles are expected to ensure an all-round modernization in the ground forces, commander Ivan Pach said, adding that there is a plan to modernize tanks as well.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Price January From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

34 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

1 hour ago
 Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Mor ..

Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Moratorium on Some Missiles - Rya ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS to US as Violati ..

Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS to US as Violating Non-Proliferation Regime - ..

3 minutes ago
 Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Ra ..

Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, tries to fle ..

Former Nazi death camp secretary, 96, tries to flee start of trial

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.