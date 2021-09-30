Slovakia to Procure $2Bln Worth of Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

The Slovak government has earmarked 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to procure 152 units of tracked vehicles and another 332 million euros for 76 units of 8x8 armored vehicles, State Secretary for defense Marian Majer said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Slovak government has earmarked 1.7 billion Euros ($1.9 billion) to procure 152 units of tracked vehicles and another 332 million euros for 76 units of 8x8 armored vehicles, State Secretary for defense Marian Majer said on Thursday.

"This project is very ambitious. The consultation process begins today. We are waiting for proposals from armored vehicle manufacturers until the end of this year, and from manufacturers of tracked vehicles until the end of January 2022," Majer told a televised briefing.

The ministry will choose the three best offers for each of the two projects and test the equipment in appropriate conditions, he said.

When considering offers, technical specification will be assigned 30% of importance, price 35%, logistics support 10%, and participation in production of Slovak military enterprises 25%, Majer said.

In addition to the defense ministry, consideration of the offers will involve the ministries of economy and finance, he said.

The new vehicles are expected to ensure an all-round modernization in the ground forces, commander Ivan Pach said, adding that there is a plan to modernize tanks as well.