Slovakia To Repair, Upgrade Ukrainian Combat Equipment - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2022 | 11:00 PM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) A Slovak state-linked defense manufacturer has signed a contract to repair and upgrade Ukrainian military equipment, the spokeswoman of the country's defense ministry, Martina Koval Kakascikova, said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that state joint-stock company Konstrukta-Defence has signed a contract to repair and upgrade Ukrainian combat equipment.

The first order is about dozens of BRDM-2 armored vehicles," Koval Kakascikova, said as quoted by Slovak broadcaster ТА3.

The tv channel noted that members of the Slovak cabinet have declared the intention to continue humanitarian and military support of Ukraine on multiple occasions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.

