UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia To Start Using Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 In June - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Slovakia to Start Using Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 in June - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Slovak government decided on Wednesday to authorize the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country starting June, online media outlet Teraz reported.

The Slovak Health Ministry was instructed by the cabinet to implement measures necessary to start administering Sputnik V by June 7, according to Teraz.

Related Topics

Russia June Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

SBP move to support neglected sectors commended: M ..

3 minutes ago

US study finds tiny number of vaccine 'breakthroug ..

9 minutes ago

SBP to conduct 2nd phase of sports webinar-online ..

9 minutes ago

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

10 minutes ago

German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export to U ..

10 minutes ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed leaves for K ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.