Slovakia To Start Using Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 In June - Reports
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:20 PM
PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Slovak government decided on Wednesday to authorize the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country starting June, online media outlet Teraz reported.
The Slovak Health Ministry was instructed by the cabinet to implement measures necessary to start administering Sputnik V by June 7, according to Teraz.