UrduPoint.com

Slovakia To Start Vaccinating Children Aged 5-12 This Week - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Slovakia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 5-12 This Week - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Slovakia will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12 on Thursday, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.

"On Thursday, the vaccination of children aged 5-12 years will start. It will be voluntary only, at the request of parents. In addition, a pediatrician has to approve the vaccination of the child," the minister said.

A day before, Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced that the country will begin to administer the third vaccine dose for those who received the second mRNA vaccine shot more than eight months ago.

Around 2.25 million people have so far undergone the full vaccination against COVID-19 in Slovakia, while about 2.39 million have gotten the first shot. Currently, four vaccines ” by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson - are available in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin Slovakia Million

Recent Stories

Philippine President Duterte Accepts 2022 Nominati ..

Philippine President Duterte Accepts 2022 Nomination for Vice President - Report ..

4 minutes ago
 Four COVID patients die, 140 test positive in Hyde ..

Four COVID patients die, 140 test positive in Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation ..

FM, Polish counterpart discuss unfolding situation in Afghanistan, bilateral rel ..

8 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accou ..

UK Home Minister Says Social Media Should Be Accountable for Content Hurting Chi ..

8 minutes ago
 Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

Trial of Darfur militia chief set for next April

8 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and ov ..

Cycling: Tour of Britain stage four results and overall standings

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.