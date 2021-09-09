Slovakia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 5-12 This Week - Health Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Slovakia will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12 on Thursday, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said.

"On Thursday, the vaccination of children aged 5-12 years will start. It will be voluntary only, at the request of parents. In addition, a pediatrician has to approve the vaccination of the child," the minister said.

A day before, Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced that the country will begin to administer the third vaccine dose for those who received the second mRNA vaccine shot more than eight months ago.

Around 2.25 million people have so far undergone the full vaccination against COVID-19 in Slovakia, while about 2.39 million have gotten the first shot. Currently, four vaccines ” by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson - are available in the country.