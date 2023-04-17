UrduPoint.com

Slovakia To Suspend Imports Of Grain, Other Selected Products From Ukraine- Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Slovakia to Suspend Imports of Grain, Other Selected Products From Ukraine- Prime Minister

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Slovakia will temporarily suspend imports of grain and other selected products from Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Monday.

"Slovakia will temporarily suspend imports of grain and other certain products from Ukraine.

A meeting of the working group will be held today on this topic," Heger wrote on social media.

On Sunday, former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called on the country's authorities to ban the import of grain from Ukraine immediately, saying that the farmers of Slovakia "have been crying for help for a long time."

