Slovakia To Take Part In EU Training Mission For Ukrainian Military - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Slovakia will take an active part in the training of the Ukrainian military, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The EU foreign ministers at their meeting on Monday supported the decision to create a military training mission for Ukraine.

"Slovakia will take the most active part in the training of Ukrainian military personnel. The success and survival of Ukraine are in the vital interests of Slovakia. I have no doubt that the creation of an EU training mission for Ukrainian military personnel will increase their military skills and the effectiveness of their actions," Bratislava's Teraz online publication quoted Kacer as saying.

According to Kacer, the EU training mission centers will be located in Poland and Germany.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

