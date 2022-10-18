Slovakia to Take Part in EU Training Mission for Ukrainian Military - Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Slovakia will take an active part in the training of the Ukrainian military, Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer said after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The EU foreign ministers at their meeting on Monday supported the decision to create a military training mission for Ukraine.

"Slovakia will take the most active part in the training of Ukrainian military personnel. The success and survival of Ukraine are in the vital interests of Slovakia. I have no doubt that the creation of an EU training mission for Ukrainian military personnel will increase their military skills and the effectiveness of their actions," Bratislava's Teraz online publication quoted Kacer as saying.

According to Kacer, the EU training mission centers will be located in Poland and Germany.

