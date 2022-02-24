UrduPoint.com

Slovakia Urges NATO To Strengthen Country's Eastern Border - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Slovakia Urges NATO to Strengthen Country's Eastern Border - Foreign Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Slovakia needs to strengthen its border with Ukraine with the support of NATO forces, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Thursday.

"With regard to the recent events in Ukraine, it is clear that the eastern border of Slovakia, which is simultaneously the eastern border of NATO, needs to be strengthened by the forces of the alliance, similar to what has already been created in the Baltic countries," Korchok said at a press conference.

Korcok added that the Slovak Foreign Ministry had summoned the Russian ambassador in Bratislava and expressed strong protest against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance has activated defense plans that provide for the deployment of response forces in member states in the event of crisis.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation against Ukraine. In a televised speech, the Russian leader said that the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics had requested help from Russia to counter Ukrainian military aggression.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the army is not targeting Ukrainian cities, so there is no threat to civilians.

