Slovakian Firm To Repair Lithuanian Mi-8 Military Helicopters Using Russian Parts- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:41 PM

Slovakian Firm to Repair Lithuanian Mi-8 Military Helicopters Using Russian Parts- Reports

A Slovakian company will conduct repairs on Lithuanian military Mi-8 helicopters using spare parts sourced from Russia, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense said on Friday, as cited by the country's state broadcaster

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A Slovakian company will conduct repairs on Lithuanian military Mi-8 helicopters using spare parts sourced from Russia, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense said on Friday, as cited by the country's state broadcaster.

According to the LRT broadcaster, the agreement with Slovakian state-owned firm Letecke opravovne Trencin a.s is worth just over 6 million Euros ($7.2 million) with a deadline of November 16, 2021. One month ago, the Slovak company signed an agreement with the Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec that will see Russia supply parts for the repair of military helicopters.

Sigitas Dzekunskas, the head of the Lithuanian defense ministry's Defence Materiel Agency, said it was important that the Baltic nation's military helicopters were not taken to Russia for repairs.

"It is important for us that the helicopters are not taken to third countries," Dzekunskas said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The Lithuanian defense ministry told the broadcaster that the agreement with the Slovakian firm was conducted transparently in accordance with the country's laws.

The broadcaster also cited Laurynas Kasciunas, chairman of the Lithuanian parliament's National Security and Defense Committee, who said that he did not see a problem with the Slovakian firm sourcing its parts from Russia.

Kasciunas went on to say that the helicopters could not be transported to Russia, given that they conduct NATO tasks, the broadcaster reported.

Lithuania plans to operate the Mi-8 helicopters until the end of their service life in 2026.

