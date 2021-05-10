Slovakian Foreign Minister Calls for Ending 'Negative Spiral' in Russia-EU Relations

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The European Union and Russia have to prevent further deterioration of their relations as it is of no benefit to anyone, Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said on Monday.

"Russia certainly in difficult phase in our relationship, both between states and Russia, but also collectively, between European Union and Russia.

We need to stop the negative spiral of our relationship," Korcok upon his arrival for the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, adding that no one needs further escalation.