Slovakian Foreign Minister Set To Visit Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:46 PM

Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok will pay a working visit to Turkey to discuss bilateral ties, Turkey's EU membership process, other issues

ANKARA/APP, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) Slovakian Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok will pay a working visit to Turkey to discuss bilateral ties, Turkey's EU membership process, other issues.

According to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Korcok will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss bilateral ties, Turkey's EU membership process as well as regional and international issues.

More Stories From World

