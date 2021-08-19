Slovakian Military Plane With Evacuees on Board Departs Kabul - Defense Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Slovakian military has successfully airlifted an unidentified number of people out of Kabul, Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that an Air Forces aircraft of the Slovakian Armed Forces has left the airspace of Afghanistan and is coming back to Slovakia after the successful evacuation operation," the minister wrote on Twitter without any further details.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.