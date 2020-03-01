Slovakian Opposition OLANO De Facto Wins Elections With Almost 25% - Statistical Office

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Slovakia's opposition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLANO) de facto wins the parliamentary elections gaining almost 25 percent of the vote, the country's central statistical office said after 92 percent of polling stations had reported results.

The ruling party, Direction-Social Democracy (Smer), came the second with about 19 percent of the vote followed by populist party We are Family and far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS), which obtain 8.

32 and 8.15 percent of the vote, respectively.

For the first time in the last 30 years, no party representing the Hungarian minority has gained the necessary 5 percent of the vote to join the parliament.

According to the preliminary results, OLANO may get 53 out of 150 seats in the parliament, while Smer can obtain 39 seats.

The turnout was over 65 percent of those eligible to vote. The official results will be announced later on Sunday by Chairman of Slovakia's Central Election Committee Eduard Barany.