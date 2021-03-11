UrduPoint.com
Slovakian Police Detain Intelligence Chief On Allegation Of Corruption - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Slovakian police detained the Slovak Information Service (SIS) chief Vladimir Pcolinsky, who is suspected of bribery, a local news website reported on Thursday.

According to Denník N, the prosecutor general's office declined to comment on the alleged detention.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova is expected to make a decision on Pcolinsky's removal from the office.

Pcolinsky was appointed as the head of the SIS in 2020. Last December, his deputy Boris Benya was detained on allegations of corruption. Several former and current SIS and police officers were arrested for the same reason.

