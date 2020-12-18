Slovakian Prime Minister Matovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The prime minister of Slovakia, Igor Matovic, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, sources close to the leader told the Bratislava-based TA3 broadcaster on Friday, as the European country broke its single-day record for new cases.

Matovic is the latest leading Slovakian official to contract COVID-19, following agriculture minister Jan Micovsky's recent positive test, the broadcaster said. Environment minister Jan Budaj is also currently in quarantine awaiting his test result, according to the broadcaster.

Slovakia's health ministry on Friday said that a single-day record of 3,991 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19 had been registered over the preceding day. The previous record of 3,707 new cases was set this past Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 146,124 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Slovakia, and the country's coronavirus disease death toll stands at 1,440.

The Slovakian government embarked on a mass testing program in November that saw two-thirds of the country's 5.4 million people tested over a single weekend.