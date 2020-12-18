UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakian Prime Minister Matovic Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Slovakian Prime Minister Matovic Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The prime minister of Slovakia, Igor Matovic, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, sources close to the leader told the Bratislava-based TA3 broadcaster on Friday, as the European country broke its single-day record for new cases.

Matovic is the latest leading Slovakian official to contract COVID-19, following agriculture minister Jan Micovsky's recent positive test, the broadcaster said. Environment minister Jan Budaj is also currently in quarantine awaiting his test result, according to the broadcaster.

Slovakia's health ministry on Friday said that a single-day record of 3,991 new positive PCR tests for COVID-19 had been registered over the preceding day. The previous record of 3,707 new cases was set this past Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 146,124 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Slovakia, and the country's coronavirus disease death toll stands at 1,440.

The Slovakian government embarked on a mass testing program in November that saw two-thirds of the country's 5.4 million people tested over a single weekend.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Slovakia November Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

21 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

33 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

41 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

56 minutes ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.