Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

Slovakia's 2020 Election May Yield Opposition Multi-Coalition, Trigger New Vote - Lawmaker

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Slovakia's next general election, set for February 29, might result in a multi-coalition of opposition forces and lead to another election at a later date, Andrej Danko, the speaker of the country's parliament and the leader of the Slovak National Party, said on Sunday.

"The current situation in Slovak politics is quite tricky. Following the general election there might emerge a multi-coalition of the current opposition forces, which threatens instability, a subsequent collapse of the government, and an announcement of a new, snap general election," Danko told journalists.

He stressed that his party, currently a member of the ruling coalition, would not sit at the same table with some leaders of the opposition.

"How can one rule together with a person, whose political club always dissolves? Almost the entire current opposition consists of people, who constantly change their political raiment," the speaker said.

Danko also addressed the situation in Direction - Social Democracy (Smer-SD), his coalition partner, which has been in power since 2006, and which leader Robert Fico was the prime minister until 2018 when he had to resign following the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak. Danko claimed there were tensions between Fico and the current Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini.

"If Pellegrini, as Smer-SD's leader during the electoral campaign were to start touching upon delicate matters of the domestic politics, it could become an issue for the party," Danco speculated.

In February 2018, Jan Kuciak, an investigative reporter, who was looking into financial malfeasance by businessmen and politicians, was killed for his investigations, as it was later established by the investigation. His murder roiled the country and led to Robert Fico's resignation. The former prime minister alleged that the case was used against him and his party.

