Slovakia's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Highest Level Ever - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Slovakia's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach Highest Level Ever - Health Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Slovakia has reached 3,743, the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, the republic added 1,737 new patients with the coronavirus. Overall, 24,668 people are currently sick, of which 3,743 are hospitalized, including 581 in a serious condition.

This figure is the highest for hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic," the health ministry said in a message.

In December, Slovakia's government decided to extend the state of emergency, which has been in force since October 1, for another 40 days, until February 8. 

Earlier in January, Slovakia confirmed first coronavirus cases associated with the faster-spreading strain from the United Kingdom.

To date, Slovakia has confirmed 252,094 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 4,784.

