Slovakia's Defense Ministry Says Radiation Levels Within Norms

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BRATISLAVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The radiation situation in Slovakia stays within the norms after the demolition of depleted uranium-containing weapons in neighboring Ukraine, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Saturday, citing experts.

On Friday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the destruction of a depleted uranium ammunition supplied to Ukraine by the West resulted in a radioactive cloud that was heading toward Western Europe, with an increase in radiation levels already registered in Poland.

"The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute and the public health administration of Slovakia, as well as foreign atomic agencies in Poland and the Czech Republic .

.. have reported that the radiation levels are within the norms," the ministry said on social media.

In late April, UK Deputy Defense Minister James Heappey said that London had sent Kiev thousands of shells for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it donated, including some with depleted uranium. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said that London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.

