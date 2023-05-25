Slovakia's defense capacity is at a high level despite the military aid it has provided to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar said on Thursday

"Our defense capability is at the highest level it has ever been," Sklenar was quoted as saying by Slovak daily Dennik N when asked to comment on the opposition's claim that Bratislava was supporting Kiev at the expense of its own defense.

The minister added that Slovakia is responding to Ukraine's requests for assistance, but it is a slow and complicated process, as each request is considered separately.

"So far we have given them a lot, that is, large systems, MiG fighters, S-300, helicopters. Now we are going to look at smaller things. I am not talking about some absolute minimum, but now we are not accepting large requests," Sklenar said.

On May 18, the leader of the Direction - Slovak Social Democracy party and former Prime Minister Robert Fico urged the newly appointed Defense Minister Sklenar to reveal the amounts of Bratislava's support to Kiev and information on Slovak defense capabilities.

In April 2022, Slovakia provided Ukraine with the S-300 air defense system. Last month, Bratislava also transferred 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, as promised by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. In March, Fico claimed that Heger's promise to send the jets to Ukraine was unconstitutional and demanded a thorough investigation. Fico also filed a lawsuit against members of the government who approved the jets for abuse of power, violation of duties in managing foreign property and sabotage.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that the arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful solution and further escalate the conflict, risking full NATO involvement.