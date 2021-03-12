UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia's Health Minister Resigns Over Sputnik V Supply Controversy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Slovakia's Health Minister Resigns Over Sputnik V Supply Controversy

Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci on Friday announced his readiness to step down effective immediately after igniting backlash from the country's ruling coalition for ordering Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Slovak Health Minister Marek Krajci on Friday announced his readiness to step down effective immediately after igniting backlash from the country's ruling coalition for ordering Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The crisis emerged in late February when Prime Minister Igor Matovic purchased 2 million doses of the vaccine without EU authorization and in spite of opposition from his coalition partner, the For the People party. Krajci, from the populist OLaNO party, said his resignation was a condition of the center-right coalition parties, For the People and Freedom and Solidarity, for remaining in the government.

"I do not want the date of my resignation from the post of minister to become a reason for the fall of the government," Krajci told reporters.

Earlier this month, Slovakia received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine. The country has been under a state of health emergency since October 2020. Last week, the authorities updated the list of COVID-19 restrictions, adding a curfew from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m (7:00 to 00:00 GMT), and the mandatory wearing of respirators in public places.

In December, the government kicked off a mass vaccination campaign, using vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca, but later encountered delays and other issues with the shipments of the vaccines.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Slovakia February October December 2020 Post From Government Million Opposition P

Recent Stories

SAU starts research on pre-basic cotton seed exten ..

2 minutes ago

Sukkur IBA ranks top three university of country

2 minutes ago

Pakistan innovation road show reaches Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Al-Qadir varsity to be made hub of Islamic researc ..

2 minutes ago

PHC chairperson appeals masses to receive coronavi ..

36 minutes ago

US Restores Humanitarian Assistance to Northern Ye ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.