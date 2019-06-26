(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova expressed on Tuesday concerns over "frozen" relations with Russia and urged NATO to seek cooperation with Moscow, at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Caputova was inaugurated on June 15 and became Slovakia's youngest and first female president.

"We also discussed relations with Russia and Ukraine. I am worried that current relations with Russia are, so to speak, frozen as it goes for the dialogue. But I insist we have to make effort and cooperate with Russia, of course, while respecting fully the values and principles of human rights and rule of law," Caputova said.

Stoltenberg, in turn, stressed the importance of NATO members standing together against what he called Russia's possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe.

Stoltenberg has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and said that the alliance would be forced to "take measures" if Moscow did not resume compliance with the agreement. According to the NATO secretary general, a NATO-Russia Council will be held next next week to discuss the INF treaty.

Russia and the United States have long accused each other of violating the INF treaty, and both sides have denied the accusations. On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to be compliant with the pact. Moscow responded by suspending its participation in the treaty as well.