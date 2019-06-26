UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovakia's New President Urges NATO To Cooperate With Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Slovakia's New President Urges NATO to Cooperate With Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova expressed on Tuesday concerns over "frozen" relations with Russia and urged NATO to seek cooperation with Moscow, at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Caputova was inaugurated on June 15 and became Slovakia's youngest and first female president.

"We also discussed relations with Russia and Ukraine. I am worried that current relations with Russia are, so to speak, frozen as it goes for the dialogue. But I insist we have to make effort and cooperate with Russia, of course, while respecting fully the values and principles of human rights and rule of law," Caputova said.

Stoltenberg, in turn, stressed the importance of NATO members standing together against what he called Russia's possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe.

Stoltenberg has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and said that the alliance would be forced to "take measures" if Moscow did not resume compliance with the agreement. According to the NATO secretary general, a NATO-Russia Council will be held next next week to discuss the INF treaty.

Russia and the United States have long accused each other of violating the INF treaty, and both sides have denied the accusations. On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to be compliant with the pact. Moscow responded by suspending its participation in the treaty as well.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear Alliance United States Slovakia February June Agreement

Recent Stories

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

1 hour ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

1 hour ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

1 hour ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

1 hour ago

Govt not afraid of opposition's APC: Faisal Vawda

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.