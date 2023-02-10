(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday that he would work on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets and other weapons to Ukraine.

"I hear you @ZelenskyyUa! #Ukraine needs weapons to deoccupy its own land from #Russian agressor. Win the war. It is in the interest of our & security. You asked for weapons, incl. #wings MiG-29 to protect your sky & people. I will work on it. #Slovakia is with you. #EUCO," Heger tweeted.

Heger said that Zelenskyy informed him of the latest developments in Ukraine and the more intensive offensive of Russia's troops in the coming weeks during their meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of an EU Summit.

"He asked for our help. Asked for MiG-29 aircraft. I told him that we would be discussing this at home and the public would be informed of the results of these negotiations," Heger said, as quoted by the Teraz broadcaster.

The prime minister said negotiations on further military aid to Ukraine would continue, adding that this includes negotiations at the European level as well due to the fact that MiG-29 aircraft would have been supplied by Slovakia as part of the EU mechanism that provides for the payment of military equipment for Ukraine.

Heger said that forthcoming negotiations would reveal when fighter jets could be delivered to Ukraine, adding that he has already informed Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad about Zelenskyy's request.

The prime minister noted that Zelenskyy also asked for military equipment and aircraft that could protect Ukrainian cities from Russia's shelling.