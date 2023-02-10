UrduPoint.com

Slovakia's Prime Minister Pledges To Work On Delivery Of MiG-29 Fighters To Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Slovakia's Prime Minister Pledges to Work on Delivery of MiG-29 Fighters to Ukraine

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday that he would work on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets and other weapons to Ukraine.

"I hear you @ZelenskyyUa! #Ukraine needs weapons to deoccupy its own land from #Russian agressor. Win the war. It is in the interest of our & security. You asked for weapons, incl. #wings MiG-29 to protect your sky & people. I will work on it. #Slovakia is with you. #EUCO," Heger tweeted.

Heger said that Zelenskyy informed him of the latest developments in Ukraine and the more intensive offensive of Russia's troops in the coming weeks during their meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of an EU Summit.

"He asked for our help. Asked for MiG-29 aircraft. I told him that we would be discussing this at home and the public would be informed of the results of these negotiations," Heger said, as quoted by the Teraz broadcaster.

The prime minister said negotiations on further military aid to Ukraine would continue, adding that this includes negotiations at the European level as well due to the fact that MiG-29 aircraft would have been supplied by Slovakia as part of the EU mechanism that provides for the payment of military equipment for Ukraine.

Heger said that forthcoming negotiations would reveal when fighter jets could be delivered to Ukraine, adding that he has already informed Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad about Zelenskyy's request.

The prime minister noted that Zelenskyy also asked for military equipment and aircraft that could protect Ukrainian cities from Russia's shelling.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Brussels Slovakia From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe D ..

Hope Probe to move to new Mars orbit and observe Deimos

2 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world&#039;s top 20 female ..

2 hours ago
 Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022 ..

Bunkering supply operations saw 30% growth in 2022: DMCA Executive Director

3 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Sa ..

DEWA discusses cooperation with German State of Saxony

3 hours ago
 QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for ..

QCC adopts Abu Dhabi Technical Specifications for Active Workplaces

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA b ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority to host IESBA board meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.