UrduPoint.com

Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions On Russia Only Harm, Russians Will Not Return Crimea

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Slovakia's Sulik Says Sanctions on Russia Only Harm, Russians Will Not Return Crimea

EU sanctions against Russia bring only harm, and in any case, the Russians will not return Crimea to Ukraine, so it is necessary to look ahead and develop relations with Moscow, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Richard Sulik said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) EU sanctions against Russia bring only harm, and in any case, the Russians will not return Crimea to Ukraine, so it is necessary to look ahead and develop relations with Moscow, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Richard Sulik said.

"Countries should trade among themselves. And some of our exporters suffered from this (sanctions against Russia). Sanctions in this way only bring harm, and the Russians will not return Crimea in any case. It is necessary to look ahead and develop relations (with Russia)," Sulik said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certific ..

CPO distributes cash prizes, commendatory certificates among police personnel

1 minute ago
 Work on master plan for city's beautification unde ..

Work on master plan for city's beautification underway

1 minute ago
 Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in ..

Kiev Not Planning Offensive Military Operations in Donbas - Foreign Minister

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a f ..

IGP takes notice of killing of four members of a family

2 minutes ago
 VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

VC, SALU chairs meeting of examination committee

5 minutes ago
 police operation against professional beggars unde ..

Police operation against professional beggars underway, 45 arrested

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.