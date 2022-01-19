EU sanctions against Russia bring only harm, and in any case, the Russians will not return Crimea to Ukraine, so it is necessary to look ahead and develop relations with Moscow, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Richard Sulik said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) EU sanctions against Russia bring only harm, and in any case, the Russians will not return Crimea to Ukraine, so it is necessary to look ahead and develop relations with Moscow, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Richard Sulik said.

"Countries should trade among themselves. And some of our exporters suffered from this (sanctions against Russia). Sanctions in this way only bring harm, and the Russians will not return Crimea in any case. It is necessary to look ahead and develop relations (with Russia)," Sulik said.