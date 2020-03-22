PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The newly appointed Slovak vice prime minister and minister of economy, Richard Sulik, will temporarily act as the country's foreign minister instead of Ivan Korcok for as long as the latter remains in the United States, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

On Saturday, Slovak Ambassador to the US Ivan Korczok was appointed to replace outgoing Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak in the new cabinet.

"The management of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially passed on Saturday to Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Richard Sulik, who will temporarily combine two ministerial posts until Ivan Korcok returns from Washington.

After taking office, Mr. Sulik said that the priority of the Foreign Ministry in the coming days will be the assistance to Slovak citizens currently outside the country in their return home," the message said.

Sulik has also thanked Lajcak for his service and wished him well in future professional endeavors.

Slovak media earlier reported that Lajcak's next diplomatic assignment was going to be EU special envoy for the Balkans.